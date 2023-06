Kegs and Kittens, a fundraiser for the Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue in Hoover, will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Siluria Brewing Co. in Alabaster. Will include a cookout, cornhole and kittens. Food will be provided by VFW Post 12185, with all proceeds going to Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue.