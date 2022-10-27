Katztoberfest for Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue

Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue’s fourth annual Katztoberfest fundraiser is Thursday, Oct. 27, p.m. from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Co. in Birmingham.

Modeled after the traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest, this event includes music, vendors, food and lots of beer.

Cahaba Brewing Co. will be pouring its seasonal Oktoberfest-style beer, brewed with continental malts, a generous amount of hops and a unique twist on the fermenting yeast.

Margeaux and the Cats Meow, a Birmingham-based swing, funk, groove and jazz dance band, is providing live music for the second year in a row.

Oktoberfest-themed food will be available from The Current At Cahaba food truck.

There will be a variety of merchandise options and a raffle that will include gifts and services. Katztoberfest 2022 T-shirts also will be available for sale.

Money raised will be used to further the Hoover-based Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue's mission to save abandoned, stray and injured animals and provide them with the care they need in a safe and loving environment.