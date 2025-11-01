K-POP MINICON BHAM

Kpop Minicon is returning for a very special (and very spooky) K-pop filled Halloween weekend!

There’s something for everyone:

Panels

Vendors

Multi Format RDPs

Photocard Swapping

Karaoke

Workshops

Watch Room

Discounted Kids Tickets

Freebies

16+ Halloween Party on October 31

And more!

Snag tickets on our website: kpopminicon.com