K-POP MINICON BHAM

to

The Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Kpop Minicon is returning for a very special (and very spooky) K-pop filled Halloween weekend!

There’s something for everyone:

  • Panels
  • Vendors
  • Multi Format RDPs
  • Photocard Swapping
  • Karaoke
  • Workshops
  • Watch Room
  • Discounted Kids Tickets
  • Freebies
  • 16+ Halloween Party on October 31
  • And more!

Snag tickets on our website: kpopminicon.com

Info

The Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Dance, Entertainment, events
to
Google Calendar - K-POP MINICON BHAM - 2025-11-01 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - K-POP MINICON BHAM - 2025-11-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - K-POP MINICON BHAM - 2025-11-01 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - K-POP MINICON BHAM - 2025-11-01 15:00:00 ical