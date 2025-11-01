K-POP MINICON BHAM
to
The Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Kpop Minicon is returning for a very special (and very spooky) K-pop filled Halloween weekend!
There’s something for everyone:
- Panels
- Vendors
- Multi Format RDPs
- Photocard Swapping
- Karaoke
- Workshops
- Watch Room
- Discounted Kids Tickets
- Freebies
- 16+ Halloween Party on October 31
- And more!
Snag tickets on our website: kpopminicon.com
Info
