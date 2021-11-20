Junior League of Birmingham’s Milk and Cookies with Santa

As a part of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB)’s Market Noel event, Milk and Cookies with Santa is taking place Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. For $35, two adults and two children will gain general admission to the holiday shopping event and get a picture and visit with the Big Guy himself, along with milk and cookies for the kids and refreshments for the parents.

From Nov. 17-20, customers can shop their favorite stores and attend other special events while still supporting the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of women and children in Birmingham. With the purchase of a $15 General Admission ticket, patrons will be able to attend the market Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 20. The market features more than 80 stores from across the nation and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Milk and Cookies is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, First Responders Luncheon, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Jingle and Flamingle and Brunch with the Big Guy in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The JLB is also excited to bring back a popular Market Noel feature this year - complete and mini “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24- and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December for your kids! The specially curated kits will include letters, props, activities, instructions, materials and photo guides for each night’s shenanigan. The 24-day kit is $100 and the 7-day kit is $40. Elf is not included. A limited number of kits will be sold and can be picked up at The Finley Center or shipped for $40.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 30 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket helps provide hot dinners for two women who are recovering from addiction and participating in financial literacy and employment readiness training through Foundry Ministries’ Hope Inspired Ministries. The purchase of just two general admission Market Noel tickets helps provide an entire outfit for a survivor of sexual violence who has given their clothes as evidence through the Crisis Center’s Rape Response Program.

For more information about Market Noel, Milk and Cookies with Santa or to purchase tickets, visit www.marketnoel.net.