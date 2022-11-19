Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is here to help you sleigh the holidays at their annual Market Noel fundraiser at The Finley Center Nov. 17-19, 2022! The holiday market features more than 100 merchants from across the nation all in one place with high quality items like home decor, clothing, jewelry, gift and holiday items, toys, gourmet food and much more. Market Noel welcomes vendors located here in Alabama and throughout the country, including The Explorer’s Circle, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes, PawTree, Boots and Genes Boutique, Blue Feather Candle Company, Bailey Pearl Designs, Gaines Family Farmstead, Lola Soap and more. With the purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, patrons will be able to attend Market Noel and shop until they drop. General shopping hours are: Thursday, Nov. 17 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Junior League will also host other Market Noel special events throughout the week that will surely get you ready to deck the halls! Preview Noel, presented by Regions Bank, kicks off Market Noel on Nov. 16 and gives attendees an exclusive merry sneak peek into the holiday market with a private shopping experience. Other events planned for the community are JLB Hearts Birmingham and First Responders Lunch on Nov. 17, Coffee Chat about Elder Fraud and Cheers to 100 Years on Nov. 18, and Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies with Santa on Nov. 19.

Shop your holiday gift list at Market Noel all while supporting the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of those in need in the Birmingham community. Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 26 community projects. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry.

For more information about Market Noel or to purchase tickets, visit www.marketnoel.net. Learn more about the JLB at www.jlbonline.com.