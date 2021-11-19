Junior League of Birmingham’s Jingle and Flamingle

The Junior League of Birmingham’s Jingle & Flamingle event is coming to town Friday, Nov. 19 as part of its annual Market Noel fundraiser presented by Regions Bank. This event at The Finley Center provides a fun night out with friends dancing the night away. Sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, tickets are $36 and include light bites and a signature cocktail by Queen’s Park. Attendees can continue the party afterward by purchasing a to-go cocktail kit and/or attending the after party sponsored by The Struggle Bus to take place at Big Whiskey until 11 p.m. The Struggle Bus will be available to take people to the Big Whiskey from The Finley Center until 11 p.m.

Jingle and Flamingle is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, First Responders Luncheon, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies with Santa, in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event at The Finley Center. The market features more than 80 stores from across the nation and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

The JLB is also excited to bring back a popular Market Noel feature this year - complete and mini “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24- and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December for your kids! The specially curated kits will include letters, props, activities, instructions, materials and photo guides for each night’s shenanigan. The 24-day kit is $100 and the 7-day kit is $40. Elf is not included.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 30 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket helps provide hot dinners for two women who are recovering from addiction and participating in financial literacy and employment readiness training through Foundry Ministries’ Hope Inspired Ministries. The purchase of just two general admission Market Noel tickets helps provide an entire outfit for a survivor of sexual violence who has given their clothes as evidence through the Crisis Center’s Rape Response Program.

For more information about Market Noel, Jingle and Flamingle or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.