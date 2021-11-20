Junior League of Birmingham’s Brunch with the Big Guy

As a part of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB)’s Market Noel event, Brunch with the Big Guy is taking place Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9 and 11:30 a.m. at The Finley Center. The event will include brunch, holiday activities for the kids, Magical Mimosas provided by United-Johnson Brothers for the parents and a picture with Santa. Participants will enjoy brunch while visiting with Santa as he reads The Polar Express. Tickets for adults are $28 and children's tickets are $12 each. Can't attend the 9 a.m. brunch? Santa is making his guest list and checking it twice for an additional brunch at 11:30 a.m.!

During Brunch with the Big Guy at 11:30 a.m., attendees will witness JLB Community Partner Magic Moments reveal a “magic moment” for a deserving child and his/her family. Magic Moments is the only wish granting organization devoted exclusively to creating magic moments in the lives of children in Alabama with chronically life-threatening medical conditions, which allows children and their families to forget, even if just for a little while, the fear and pain of their illness.

Brunch with the Big Guy is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, First Responders Luncheon, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Jingle and Flamingle and Milk and Cookies with Santa, in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 80 stores from across the southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

The JLB is also excited to bring back a popular Market Noel feature this year - complete and mini “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24- and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December for your kids! The specially curated kits will include letters, props, activities, instructions, materials and photo guides for each night’s shenanigan. The 24-day kit is $100 and the 7-day kit is $40. Elf is not included. A limited number of kits will be sold and can be picked up at The Finley Center or shipped for $40.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 30 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket helps provide hot dinners for two women who are recovering from addiction and participating in financial literacy and employment readiness training through Foundry Ministries’ Hope Inspired Ministries. The purchase of just two general admission Market Noel tickets helps provide an entire outfit for a survivor of sexual violence who has given their clothes as evidence through the Crisis Center’s Rape Response Program.

For more information about Market Noel, Brunch with the Big Guy or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.