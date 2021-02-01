Junior League of Birmingham’s 100 Acts of Service

The Junior League of Birmingham is proud to present its 100 Acts of Service Campaign throughout the month of February.

The mission of the initiative is to honor the life of Junior League Community Vice President Lee Ann Petty, who passed away Dec. 30, 2020. As Petty was dedicated to a life of service to her community and to others, the JLB is demonstrating their love for her and for Birmingham through promoting and providing outlets for community service. Inspired by an initiative being built by Petty herself, the JLB is coordinating service opportunities for not only Junior League members but the Birmingham community at large. The service areas encompass the JLB’s four impact areas: Education & Culture, Economic Security & Financial Stability, Health & Wellness and Safety & Crisis.

Current service opportunities for the 100 Acts of Service initiative can be found below and will be updated as new opportunities are added:

Tackle Food Insecurity with JLB and Youth Towers:

Throughout February, the JLB is collecting pantry goods (small bags of sugar and flour, cooking oil, peanut butter), individual snacks (crackers, breakfast bars, fruit bars), dry goods (pasta, noodles), and snap-top non-perishable foods (soup, canned meats, fruit, vegetables) for Youth Towers, a local non-profit supporting homeless and high risk youth ages 19-26. The link for the Amazon wish list can be found here.

Help Fight COVID-19 with JLB and UAB:

The JLB is organizing volunteers to help at the community vaccination sites in Jefferson County. Volunteers work outside in 5-hour shifts as runners, vaccine staff assistants and helping with registration. The link to Sign Up Genius can be found here.

Feminine Product Drive with JLB Diaper Bank:

Taking place Sunday, February 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Junior League Building (2212 20th Ave. South, Birmingham, Ala. 35223), the Diaper Bank and Go The Extra Mile are collecting period products such as sanitary pads and tampons for One Place. It is drive-through and volunteers will get products from cars. The JLB will have a sweet treat to provide and participants can be entered in a drawing for a prize. The link for the Amazon wish list can be found here.

Diaper and Feminine Product Drive with JLB Diaper Bank:

Taking place Saturday, March 6 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Junior League Building (2212 20th Ave. South, Birmingham, Ala. 35223), the Diaper Bank will be collecting diapers, period products and women’s undergarments in honor of Women’s History Month. It is a drive-through and volunteers will take products from cars. Participants will be entered in a drawing for a prize. The link for the Amazon wish list can be found here.

Other community service opportunities include providing a meal at Firehouse Shelter with Firehouse Ministries, Stocking the Shelves with a purchase from the Pathways Shelter Amazon wish list, volunteering to be a mentor for one hour each week through East Lake Initiative, volunteering to help with a restoration project to restore and revitalize indoor or outdoor areas of the Foundry Ministries property and more.

With nearly 2,200 members providing 55,000-plus volunteer hours annually across 40 community projects and $1M in direct funding to the Birmingham community, the JLB’s mission is to promote volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. For more information on 100 Acts of Service or the Junior League of Birmingham, visit jlbonline.com/community-services/100-acts-of-service.