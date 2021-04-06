Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K
to
Virtual- You Choose Hoover, Alabama
Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K
WHERE: Virtual event (location of your choice)
WHEN: April 6-May 6; submit results online by May 6
COST: $20 ($15 for college students and children ages 18 and younger — Use STUDENT at checkout); $15 sleep-in price for those who just want to donate
DETAILS: 3.1-mile run and walk in memory of former Jefferson State Community College President Judy Merritt, benefiting scholarships
WEB: jeffersonstate.edu/5K
Info
Virtual- You Choose Hoover, Alabama
events