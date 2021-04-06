Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K

WHERE: Virtual event (location of your choice)

WHEN: April 6-May 6; submit results online by May 6

COST: $20 ($15 for college students and children ages 18 and younger — Use STUDENT at checkout); $15 sleep-in price for those who just want to donate

DETAILS: 3.1-mile run and walk in memory of former Jefferson State Community College President Judy Merritt, benefiting scholarships

WEB: jeffersonstate.edu/5K