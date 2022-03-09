Journey to Better Health | AWARE for All – Birmingham

The Harbert Center Hoover, Alabama

Without clinical trials, pharmacy shelves would be empty. The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is hosting the Journey to Better Health | AWARE for All- Birmingham event. Join us on March 9th, from 5-8 p.m. at The Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham, AL to learn more about clinical trials and hear personal experiences from those who are involved in them. You can also connect with local health and wellness organizations to find out more about their programs and services. This free event is open to the public! Register here: https://bit.ly/3GFIcmg

The Harbert Center Hoover, Alabama
