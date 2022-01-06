Journal Cafe @ East 59 Lee Branch: Journal Basics and Habit Trackers

Learn the basics of journaling and how to make habit trackers. Start the new year off right with our introductory class on journaling and making habit trackers. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your favorite pens, pencils, or journaling accessories. Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information. LOCATION: East 59 Event Room 701 Doug Baker Blvd, Ste 103 Hoover, AL 35242