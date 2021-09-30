Jobs, Not Jail!
Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Proferssional Building Suite 375 3000 Galleria Circle, Hoover, Alabama 35244
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, who will discuss the Jobs, Not Jail program, which focusses on providing people in Jefferson County the resources they need to be successful when seeking employment. The Sheriff’s Office uses Job Mobile, a mobile command unit with in-person services, including resume writing, interview skills, dress for success tips and more. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete list of programs.
