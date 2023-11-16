Join the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. for JLB Hearts Birmingham as part of its Market Noel fundraiser. Included with the purchase of a $15 Market Noel general admission shopping ticket, this fun event is all about family, community, school pride and Birmingham. Emceed by Miss Alabama 2023 Bri Burrell, attendees will enjoy refreshments, a Teacher’s Lounge to honor teachers and faculty with mini massages, facials and more and performances from local area high schools, churches and community organizations. Bring the entire family, wear your school colors and support the JLB’s love for all things Birmingham!

Performers include The Exceptional Foundation Caroling Sensations, Alabama Ballet, UAB Golden Girls, Spain Park Sapphires, Vestavia Dance - Team Performance Group, Spain Park Dazzlers, Brock’s Gap BGs, Ten Bucs Worth, Grace Note, Dance etc., Jackson Olin High School, Samford Dance Team, Miss Iron City - Lauren Kilgore and Miss Teen Iron City - Mattie Cook.

JLB Hearts Birmingham is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, Holiday Heroes Lunch, Sundaes with Santa, Milk and Cookies with Santa and Brunch with the Big Guy in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 100 vendors from across the Southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Shop your holiday gift list at Market Noel while still supporting the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of those in the Birmingham community. Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 28 community projects. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. The purchase of five general admission tickets provides all material needed for one day of enrichment for children and their families staying at Children’s of Alabama through the Family Fun Times program.

For more information about Market Noel, JLB Hearts Birmingham or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.