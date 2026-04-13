Jewish Food and Culture Festival
to
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd., Birmingham, Alabama 35213
For more than two decades, this beloved event has welcomed thousands of friends and neighbors to experience the flavors and heritage that shape our local Jewish identity. Typically drawing a crowd of more than 2,000, the festival has been declared “the best single-day event the Jewish community has put on in Birmingham.”
Info
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd., Birmingham, Alabama 35213
events, Food & Drink