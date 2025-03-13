Jefferson County March Quilts Project

Create quilt blocks for a collaborative memorial quilt. The Jefferson County Memorial Quilt is a community effort to honor the lives and memories of the county's victims of racial terror violence. Participants must register through the host organization's EBrite event page. Click here to sign up: eventbrite.com/e/jefferson-county-memorial-quilt-workshop-tickets-1216749674029?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Location: Hoover Library Plaza area