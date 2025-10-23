The Jason Bishop Show

THE LIBRARY THEATRE 2025-2026. JOIN US FOR OUR 33RD SEASON!

Magician/Illusionist Jason Bishop performs stunning, original state-of-the-art magic in a fast-paced evening of comedy, sleight of hand, audience participation, exclusive grand illusions and dexterous close-up magic projected onto a massive screen. He has starred in two of his own shows on Broadway and has been featured on NBC’s Today show. Bishop’s performances have led him to over 40 countries on six continents. Come see for yourself why he’s called America’s Hottest Illusionist!

Tickets on sale September 16!

$40 per show or $320 for the full season!

(Price includes all fees)

Visit us at

thelibrarytheatre.com

for ticket sale schedule.