Jason Bailey Trio

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Listen to the (mostly) bluegrass trio led by Nashville-based mandolin player Jason Bailey.Bailey has long been a fixture of Birmingham's music scene, playing a variety of genres from bluegrass to jazz to rock and everything in between. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Location: Hoover Library Plaza Wing

