Italian Christmas Wine Dinner

This event will be only offered in-person, with very limited spots available and we will follow all state health orders.

Join us as we will celebrate Christmas according to the classic Italian tradition. We will learn how to cook the perfect ossobuco at home and pair the right wines. Price of tickets is $65 per person and it includes the cultural & culinary class, 4 glasses of wines, full-course dinner and gratuity.

Spots are limited and they sell out fast, so secure yours in advance!

Wines:

Cavicchioli 1928, Spumante

Bertani, Bertarose Rosé

Castello Banfi, Chianti Classico Riserva (2015)

Roscato, Sparkling Moscato

A sit-down dinner will be served: Caprese Salad, Bruschetta & Herbed Crostinis, Garlic Knot Rolls, Osso Buco, Seasonal Vegetables, White Chocolate Bread Pudding