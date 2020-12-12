Italian Christmas White Cookies

Join us to learn how to make the authentic Italian White Biscotti cookies for Christmas just like our nonnas did! During this hands-on class, led by Chef Benard and Giuliana Russo-Skinner, all participants will learn how to make the perfect Christmas cookies while learning about their history and some fun facts! Price is $35 per person + taxes. Tickets include hands-on class, ingredients, full lunch and recipes! Spots are limited, so secure yours in advance!

For any questions text us at 205-623-6004 or email us

LUNCH MENU: Italian Salad, Herbed Crostinis, Bruschetta, Pasta & Meatballs, Chocolate Cannolis, Cookies Samples