Come out safely, but please mingle with us in true Italian style after work for a socially-distanced Italian Christmas Cocktails class. You will learn about the history and some fun facts behind some of these super famous Italian drinks: Spumante, Grappa, Christmas Spritz. Price is $35 per person + taxes. Tickets include cocktails class, dinner, 3 cocktails samples, taxes and gratuity. Spots are VERY limited, so secure yours in advance!

For any questions text us at 205-623-6004 or email info@cookingwithculture.com

MENU: Sicilian Salad, Herbed Crostini, Garlic Knot Rolls, Bruschettas, Pasta Marinara and Meatballs, White Chocolate Bread Pudding