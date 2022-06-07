Introduction to Personal Computing

This class is designed to introduce library patrons to the Windows operating system. It covers an introduction to the desktop and how to perform common tasks through the use of menus, toolbars and icons. The class includes step-by-step instruction on how to create, delete and rename folders and files. The class also teaches how to search for information on the computer. The class is free and designed for all library users new to personal computing. Register at hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library Training Center