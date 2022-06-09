Introduction to the Internet

Class provides an introduction to the World Wide Web, web browsers, security and how to search for information. This class is designed to acquaint you with the Internet. The class includes a demonstration of a browser’s basic features, along with guidance on how to evaluate websites. The class also teaches ways to protect yourself and your computer from viruses and other malicious software. The class is free and designed for all library users new to the Internet. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7747 for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library Training Center