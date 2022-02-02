Introduction to Genealogy
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join Mary Beth Newbill, head of the Southern History Department at the Birmingham Public Library, as she gives an introduction to genealogy and discusses different ways to research your family tree. For more genealogical resources from Birmingham Public Library, go to bplonline.org/resources/genealogy/. For more information, visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840. Location: Fitzgerald and Shakespeare Rooms.
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
