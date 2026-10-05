International Day of the Girl Child

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280 Shelby County Services Building 19220 Highway 280, Birmingham , Hoover, Alabama 35242

This October, we're celebrating girls, their voices, their dreams, and their future!

The Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, through the International Awareness & Involvement Committee, invites you to our International Day of the Girl Child Celebration.

Celebrate with us as we recognize the donation of over 150 hand-sewn uniforms to the Marla H. Corts Mission School and experience our Live #DayOfTheGirl Storytelling Showcase, featuring the voices and aspirations of our youth.

Saturday, October 10th, from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, at the Shelby County Service Building in Columbia, Alabama.

Education. Dignity. Global Sisterhood.

Invest in Girls. Invest in Our Future.

Together, We Create Brighter Tomorrows.

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280 Shelby County Services Building 19220 Highway 280, Birmingham , Hoover, Alabama 35242
Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family