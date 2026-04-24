Pages Conferences cordially invites you to the International Conference on Infrastructure and Construction Engineering(ICICE-2026), which will take place from May 18-20, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. This prestigious event will bring together leading experts, researchers and professionals from around the world to discuss the latest innovations, challenges and advancements in Infrastructure and Construction Engineering.

We warmly invite you to be a part of ICICE-2026 and take this opportunity to connect with global experts while experiencing the vibrant culture and historical charm of Spain. This event will be an excellent platform to expand your professional network, gain new insights and contribute to the future of Infrastructure and Construction Engineering.

We look forward to welcoming you to Madrid for this impactful and inspiring event!