Conplus Meeting takes the pleasure and honor to invite all the participants from all over the world to attend The International conference on Gravitation, Astrophysics and Cosmology, which will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from June 09-11, 2025.

The aim of this conference is to promote the highest standards, innovative studies and support of researchers in the field of Gravitation, Astrophysics and Cosmology to improve the understanding of the recent developments in the fields, and to gain insight into the latest research and technology in the core fields of plasma and astrophysics throughout the world. Which will include presentations, oral talks, poster presentations and exhibitions. ICGAC2025 provides a platform for researchers to connect, exchange ideas and establish new collaborations.

Participants from all over the world are invited to attend and share the latest developments and cutting-edge technologies in the areas of Gravitation, Astrophysics and Cosmology.

We look forward to the honor of welcoming you to ICGAC2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

