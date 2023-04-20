Magnus Group is delighted to welcome you to its hybrid event “International Conference on Gastroenterology” to be organized during April 20 -22, 2023 in Orlando, USA and virtually.

Gastroenterology Conferences 2023 deliberations will be on the theme “Gastroenterology: A view through the scope.” With extremely effective medications to cure hepatitis C, a significant increase in metabolic liver illnesses and liver cancer worldwide, and several fresh revolutionary treatment approaches for uncommon liver diseases and hepatitis B emerging, gastroenterology is undergoing dramatic changes. Also, the past decade witnessed noteworthy significant advancements in endoscopy as well as other diagnostic and therapeutic successes. GI Conferences 2023 features world-renowned speakers, cutting-edge procedures, advances, and the most recent gastroenterology research. Hepatology Congress will provide a complete overview of the most up-to-date information, insights, and practices in gastroenterology, endoscopy, probiotics, pancreatic disorders, and more. The focus will be on endoscopic decision making, which connects together imaging, technique, and therapy to help you make the best treatment decision for your patient.

Reach us at:

e-mail: gastroenterology@magnusconference.com

Phone: 1 (702) 988-2320

Whatsapp: 1 (540) 709-1879

Dates: April 20 -22, 2023

Venue: Orlando, United States

Website: https://gastroenterology.magnusconferences.com/

Abstract submission: https://gastroenterology.magnusconferences.com/submit-abstract

Registration: https://gastroenterology.magnusconferences.com/register

