The Birmingham First Seventh-day Adventist Church at 3520 Lorna Road in Hoover is hosting an interfaith community prayer service on Saturday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. in remembrance of the three people killed at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills on June 18 when a gunman opened fire during a Thursday evening church gathering. The purpose is to pray for the St. Stephen’s church community, for the families of the victims, for peace and healing for the greater Birmingham area, the nation and the world at large. There also will be prayers for God to bring peace and reconciliation, for healing from hate and anger, and to help people to come together in unity against things that divide them.

Participants will include:

Pastor Michael Lewis, South Park SDA Church, Birmingham

Pastor Aaron Frazier, The Worship Center Christian Church, Birmingham

Sgt. Lee Hammonds, Salvation Army Greater Birmingham

Imam Ashfaq Taufique, Hoover Islamic Center

Gregory Clark, Jasper First United Methodist Church

Matthew Wilson, The Gathering Place Church, Moody

Pastor James Rogers, Agape Center Ministries, Birmingham

The entire community is invited, For more information, contact Christian Ronalds, pastor of Birmingham First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 205-987-7208