Inside the Arts LIVE ft. Lucas Blalock

Join us on Tuesday, January 19 at 6pm CST for AEIVA’s first Inside the Arts event for 2021 featuring artist, Lucas Blalock! Lucas will share with us an overview of his artistic practices as well as discuss his current exhibition “LUCAS BLALOCK IN T-E-L-E-P-H-O-N-E” on view at AEIVA. (January 18 – April 3)

About the Artist // Lucas Blalock received his MFA from UCLA in 2013, and currently lives and works in New York City. His work has been featured in numerous exhibitions all over the world, including the United States, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom, and others. His work resides in numerous public and private collections, including The Whitney Museum of Art, the Guggenheim Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Hammer Museum, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, just to name a few. Blalock was recently featured in the Whitney Biennale 2019 at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, NY.

FREE // Must Virtually Register