Indian Springs School Open House

to

Indian Springs School 190 Woodward Drive, City of Pelham, Alabama 35124

Join us on Sunday, October 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. for our first open house of the 2022-2023 school year! Visit our website for more information or to RSVP.

Indian Springs School is a coeducational day and boarding school for grades 8–12, located on a beautiful 350-acre campus fifteen miles south of Birmingham, Alabama. Guided by our motto, Learning through Living, Indian Springs School fosters a love of learning and creativity, a sense of integrity and moral courage, and an ethic of participatory citizenship with respect for individuality and independent thought.

Info

Indian Springs 0922 0722-min.jpg
Indian Springs School 190 Woodward Drive, City of Pelham, Alabama 35124
Education & Learning, events, Parents
205.988.3350
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Indian Springs School Open House - 2022-10-16 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Indian Springs School Open House - 2022-10-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Indian Springs School Open House - 2022-10-16 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Indian Springs School Open House - 2022-10-16 14:00:00 ical