Vestavia Hills' I Love America Night is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 22 at Wald Park at 1973 Merryvale Road. The event is a celebration of the independence of the United States of America and will include free swimming at the aquatic complex, sponsor booths, children's activities, a live concert and a fireworks show. Parking and shuttle service provided at the Walmart Neighborhood Grocery next door, Southminster Presbyterian Church, the former Sprouts grocery store in Vestavia Hills, Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest and Vestavia Hills City Hall. No pets allowed. Visit vestaviahills.org for more information.