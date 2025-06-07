Hydrangeas Under the Stars is our premier annual fundraiser and garden gala. Enjoy a special evening of great food and entertainment with both silent and live auctions, all to benefit Aldridge Gardens. This is Hoover's social event of the year!

Reception and silent auction begins at 6 p.m. in the Aldridge House.

Dinner and live auction will be at 7 p.m. under the pavilion.

Donations obtained throughout the year and through events like Hydrangeas Under the Stars help our Gardens grow. Your support allows us to continue to provide a unique garden experience by offering exceptional venues for weddings, parties, social, and corporate events, as well as serving as a source for educational field trips, programs, and camps for thousands of children each year, plus being a tranquil destination perfect for walking, bird watching, reflection, and so much more.

Please note that there are no printed tickets. Your reservation will be included on our will call list.

To learn more about our Gold and Silver sponsorship packages, click on "2025 Tickets and Sponsorship Packages" under related links below or email Tynette Lynch at tlynch@aldridgegardens.com.

To learn more about auction item donations click on the "Silent Auction Form" link below. Or to find out how you can be part of this terrific night of fun and fundraising, contact Janet Abernathy at 205-739-6553 or janet.abernathy@hooveralabama.gov.

To get a better idea of the event, click here to see photos from one of our past Hydrangeas Under the Stars events!