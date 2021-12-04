Hybrid Career Fair | Hosted by GirlSpring

GirlSpring presents a hybrid career fair: In person at Homewood Library or virtual via Zoom for girls in grades 6-12.

In this hybrid career fair, you can meet women from a variety of career backgrounds. They’ll share tips and best practices to help girls with the skills they need to get the perfect job, or help them determine what career field draws them the most. Attend in person or via Zoom.

Discover the skills needed to:

Land an interview

Build your resume

Impress recruiters

Discover why it matters to: