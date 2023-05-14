Houseplant Swap

Exchange houseplants with others.

Do you have too many plants, or want to give indoor gardening a try? Join us for trading houseplants, sharing tips and tricks and getting to know other plant addicts. Please bring in healthy plants, rooted in dirt/proper medium or loose cuttings and be ready to trade with others. We will also bring out the Houseplant Exchange, where you can bring in cuttings or plant babies for the general public to trade.

LOCATION: Plaza Wing