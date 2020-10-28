Hotels, Churches, and Riots Ghost Walk
to
The Historic Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
The Birmingham Ghost Walk – Hotels, Churches, and Riots Tour is our “main ghost tour”, And definitely the one that we recommend if you have not been on 1 of our tours before or if you are in town for only a single evening, and wanting to experience tales of murders and murderers, suicides, and spirits of the past. This 2 hour walking tour cover some of our most spectacular bits of dark history while viewing some of our most historic buildings and standing where history happened and blood flowed.
Info
The Historic Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Entertainment, events, History