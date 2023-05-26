Hoover Zetas Youth Presents: The Little Mermaid- Private Screening

Patton Creek 180 Main Street, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated -Psi Upsilon Zeta (Hoover Zetas) at AMC Patton Creek for a Private Screening of The Little Mermaid!

Tickets are $20

Wear your Little Mermaid costumes!

Take pictures before the event with our custom photo frame.

Portions of the proceeds support the Hoover Zetas Youth Programs!

912-484-6816
