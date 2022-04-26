Hoover Songbirds
Hoover New Horizons Songbirds, Hoovers premiere senior adult show choir, will be performing on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Hoover Senior Center. Registration of $15.00 made payable to Hoover New Horizons is due by April 20 at 1:00 p.m. if capacity hasn't already been reached. Taziki's will be catering chicken kabobs, Greek salad, roasted potatoes, dessert, iced tea and water.
