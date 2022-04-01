Hoover Songbirds performing at the Hoover New Horizons monthly function

Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Reservations are Required and are taken until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20th if capacity hasn't been reached. There is a $15.00 fee that covers entertainment and meal. Your check should be made payable to Hoover New Horizons.

Luncheon Catered by Tazikis - Chicken Kabobs, Greek Salad, Roasted Potatoes, Dessert, Iced Tea and Water.

Entertainment, events
205-739-6700
