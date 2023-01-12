Hoover Service Club Meeting

The Hoover Service Club's January meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Hoover Country Club. The general meeting will be at 11 a.m, followed by a presentation by Andrew Arnold, director of education and outreach at the Alabama Wildlife Center, who will speak about birds of prey at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be at noon. The cost for lunch is $25 and reservations are required for lunch. To RSVP, email Winnie Cooper at thecoopercollection@yahoo.com or Theresa Reed at treed8475@charter.net. The Hoover Service Club also will be collecting feminine hygiene items for the Bundles of Hope diaper bank.