Hoover Service Club Meeting

The Hoover Service Club plans to have its monthly meeting at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m., with lunch following at noon. Nick Sellers of The World Games will be the speaker. Guests are welcome. Reservations required. Lunch costs $20. For reservations, contact Winnie Cooper at 205-979-5699.

The Hoover Service Club welcomes new members and guests at each monthly meeting to continue "the legacy of serving and helping others” within the Hoover community. Meetings and community service projects are held on the second Thursday of each month from September to May at 11 a.m. at the Hoover Country Club at 3140 Club Drive.