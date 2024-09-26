Hoover Service Club Bingo & Brunch Fundraiser

Join us for the Hoover Service Club's first fundraiser of the year. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes brunch and 1 Bingo card. Reservations can be made at hooverserviceclub.ejoinme.org/bingo or call 205-222-8189. Come join us for some fun and prizes.

Money that is raised at our fundraisers are given back to the community through donations to local charities and scholarships for Hoover H.S. and Spain Park H.S. students.

Kindly respond by September 19th.