Hoover Rotary Presents Mayor Nick Derzis - Making Hoover Hoover Again

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Hoover Country Club 3140 Club Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Come by for lunch, chat about opportunities to serve the community, and hear from the Mayor about his perspectives, priorities, and vision for the future of Hoover and how service clubs can help. Open to the public, free to attend, lunch (optional) $20. RSVP required - rotary4042@gmail.com.

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Hoover Country Club 3140 Club Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Meeting, Politics & Activism
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