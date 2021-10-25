Hoover Public Library Halloween Week

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Halloween Week at Hoover Public Library (Oct. 25-31)

Kids can have pictures taken with Halloween characters. Share photos on social media using #hplkidshalloween2021. Hopscotch on the front sidewalk; Monster Mash scavenger hunt; take-home activity packs. All storytimes are Halloween-themed. Trick-or-treating at stations throughout the library on Oct. 31.

205-444-7830
