Hoover Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting

The Hoover Public Library Board meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the Library Board Room, located on the Administrative Level of the Library. The public is invited to attend. If you desire to be notified of regular or special meetings to be conducted by the Library Board, contact the Administration Department at (205) 444-7810. You will be provided with instructions for being placed on the official Notification List. The meeting will be located in the Library Board Room on the Administrative Level of the Library.