Hoover Innovation Summit 2025

Driving Technology Through Supply Chains

Join us on April 24th for the 2025 Hoover Innovation Summit, where we’re bringing together tech experts, business leaders, and public officials for a morning of conversation and networking focused on a critical topic: supply chain technology.

This year's program includes presentations from top industry leaders at McLeod Software, Universal Logistics Services, and Transportation and Logistical Services. Additionally, experts from Auburn University's Center for Supply Chain Innovation will deliver a forward-looking guide to trends and research shaping the future of supply chain management. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from innovation industry trailblazers!

Hosted by the City of Hoover Office of Economic Development and the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. This free event is open to the public