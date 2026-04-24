Hoover Historical Society Open House
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Hale-Joseph House 2136 Bluff Rd, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Join us this Sunday for our annual open house. This is a rare chance to see a private historic home in Bluff Park. Refreshments will be served and enjoy the Hoover High School Jazz Band Ensemble. Officers will be installed and our scholarship winners will be recognized. Membership dues may be paid at the event. Free and open to the public.
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Hale-Joseph House 2136 Bluff Rd, Hoover, Alabama 35226
events, History, Home & Garden