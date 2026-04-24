Hoover Historical Society Open House
to
Hale-Joseph House 2136 Bluff Rd, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Tour the Hale Joseph Home, enjoy refreshments and the Hoover High School Jazz Ensemble. The Folklore Center on the Bluff Park School Property across the street will also be open for tours. Historical Society Members can renew their dues, $20 for individuals or $30 for couples. New members are welcome! Dues can be paid by check or via paypal on the website.
Info
Hale-Joseph House 2136 Bluff Rd, Hoover, Alabama 35226
events, History, Home & Garden