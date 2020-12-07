Hoover High School Choir at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

Christmas at the Castle has become a fun holiday tradition for area residents and this year’s plans will add two concerts by local students. The Hoover High School Choir will perform at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa on Monday, December 7 and Monday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. The performances will feature holiday songs and should last for approximately 30 minutes. They will be held on the Ross Bridge terrace behind the resort overlooking the pool. The concerts are free and open to the public. Free self parking is available.

“We are delighted to welcome the Hoover High School Choir to our castle as we celebrate the holidays,” said Rick Smith, general manager of Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. “These talented students will help spread holiday cheer to our guests and the community from the safety of our outdoor terrace. The castle will be beautifully decorated for the season and these choral performances will definitely be a holiday highlight.”

“The Hoover Chamber Choir is so excited to spread holiday cheer, especially during the uncertainty of a pandemic,” said Ella Nunn, President of the Hoover Choir Department. “We appreciate Ross Bridge Resort for giving our choir the opportunity to give back to the community.”

For more on Christmas at the Castle activities, including these performances, the fireside readings and other events, visit the Renaissance Ross Bridge Facebook page. More details on the Hoover Choir can be found at www.hooverchoir.com.