Holiday Greenery Workshop with Beth White
Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Floral designer Beth White will be sharing FRESH GREEN IDEAS to decorate your windows and doors to create a festive atmosphere for the holidays. Supplies of a fresh greenery bundle, ribbon, and wire are included. You'll make things in class to take home with you!
The workshop cost is $25 for Aldridge Gardens members and $30 for non-members.
The class will be socially distanced and held outside under our Pavilion.
