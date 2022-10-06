It's an evening of Hocus Pocus Trivia unlike any before. Free to Play. Thursday, Oct 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Awesome prizes will be given away. Grab some friends and come down to Dave and Buster's to test your Sanderson Sister knowledge.

Yes, questions from the second movie will be included!

Costumes are not required but we'd love to see them! Games. Drinks. Fun. Prizes.

You don't wanna miss this!